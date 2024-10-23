Cox Media Group is looking for General Sales Managers in 3 of our top markets! Atlanta, Miami and San Antonio!

At Cox Media Group (CMG), our team consists of top talent and high performers. We are united in the approach of competing with our products and winning with our people.

The successful candidate for the General Sales Manager (GSM) will have exemplary skills to inspire, coach, and influence others. The GSM will lead the advertising sales department and support other sales leaders. They are together developing creative advertising campaigns that can be executed seamlessly across multiple media platforms. In turn creating success for our customers, business results.

The GSM will have a significant focus on consumer insights, market research, trends, and specific client challenges. Ensure advertising campaigns are custom designed and provide a sufficient return on investment for clients. The GSM will lead client meetings, sales meetings, market events, including the development of advertising seminars and b2b marketing strategies. While most of their attention will be working with the advertising sales team and advertisers, the GSM will partner with the Local Programming team. They are together developing effective marketing campaigns for our top-rated radio stations. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of leading integrated campaign development, collaboration skills, a strong work ethic, a proven management background, and experience with multiple media platforms. Successful background in recruitment and management of talented account executives is preferred.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

• Coach, lead, and inspire the sales team to surpass business goals

• Integrated Marketing and Sales Advocate

• Establish and execute a revenue strategy that maximizes our assets and revenue potential

• Achieve revenue goals through the development and supervision of the CMG sales team

• Develop advertising campaigns designed around advertiser needs and objectives executed across multiple media platforms

• Develop strategy, design, and activation plan of advertiser events and promotions

• Responsible for leading seamless collaboration with the sales and programming teams to ensure the market achieves optimal audience engagement and advertiser results

• Exercise independent judgment to allocate resources to programs that are likely to yield the best results

• Partner with Program Directors in the development and implementation of external and internal marketing strategies, communications, and public relations activities

• Lead the creative process, brainstorming, and design of campaigns

• Develop insights and strategies through consumer research

• Drive critical thinking on brand and product strategy

• Drive new business development on all platforms

Minimum Qualifications

• Bachelor’s degree preferred, equivalent work experience, and abilities considered

• Must have a minimum of 3 years leading a team in at least one of the following areas: marketing, advertising agency, digital media, or media sales

• Proven track record of developing unique advertising campaigns and promotions for advertisers across radio formats, multiple media, digital, and social media platforms

• Must have a strong track record of developing strategic priorities, action plans, and a track record of achieving results

• Proven understanding of the competitive media landscape

• Highly successful at leading collaboration and leading cross-departmental processes

• Proven success in creating integrated marketing concepts and campaigns across multiple media platforms

• Experienced problem solver; brainstorming and marketing strategy facilitation a plus

• Strong relationships and networking skills are a must

About Cox Media Group

CMG Media Corporation (d/b/a Cox Media Group) is an industry-leading media company with unparalleled brands, award-winning content, and exceptional team members. CMG provides valuable local and national journalism and entertainment content to the people and communities it serves. The company’s businesses encompass 14 high-quality, market-leading television brands in 9 markets; 49 top-performing radio stations delivering multiple genres of content in 10 markets; a Washington, DC news bureau; and numerous streaming and digital platforms. CMG’s TV portfolio includes multiple primary affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable news and independent stations. For more information about CMG, visit www.coxmediagroup.com

