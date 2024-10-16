Join Xperi, Radio Ink For An HD Radio Revenue Building Webinar

Join Radio Ink for an exclusive webinar on Monday, October 28 at 2p EST, as Xperi SVP of Broadcast Radio and Digital Audio Joe D’Angelo and Quu CEO Steve Newberry explore the technologies reshaping the radio business and unlocking future opportunities. Register now!

This sponsored webinar, Today’s Technologies Redefining the Radio Business, User Experience, and Securing Tomorrow’s Opportunities, will feature presentations, Q&A sessions, and in-depth discussions hosted by Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats.

Key topics include:

The evolution of HD Radio as the backbone of broadcast radio’s future

A deep dive into Quu/Rapid metadata and enhanced ad platforms, including use cases and business models

An update on DTS AutoStage and its game-changing impact on radio’s audience engagement and ad metrics

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn how these innovations are driving radio forward!