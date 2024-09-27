Broadcasters Foundation Media Mixer Landing in Los Angeles

The Broadcasters Foundation of America’s Media Mixer is coming to the West Coast. The event, designed to connect emerging broadcast professionals with industry peers and top executives, will be held in Los Angeles on October 23, at the NBCUniversal Studio Lot.

This fourth event in the series will be hosted by iHeartMedia personality Valentine from Valentine in the Morning on 104.3 MYfm. Previous installments were held in New York City and Chicago starting last year. More details and formal registration are in the works.

With the announcement comes the teasing of future Media Mixers headed to Nashville and Atlanta.

Support for the Broadcasters Foundation comes from the broadcasting community. Over the past 15 years, the Foundation’s grant-making efforts have grown significantly, increasing from providing $400,000 in grants in 2007 to nearly $2,000,000 in 2024.