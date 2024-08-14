Ask Radio Ink Your Burning Digital Sales Questions!

Dive into the evolving landscape of digital advertising with Audacy Director of Digital Sales & Campaign Management/Northwest Kristi Nguyen. At 12p ET/9a PT, join Radio Ink for another expert-led webinar sponsored by the 2024 Radio Masters Sales Summit.

This 30-minute webinar is for those looking to get into and stay ahead in digital sales. From the latest changes to Google’s delayed privacy policies, Kristi will include a preview of her panel at the Radio Masters Sales Summit and give the opportunity for one-on-one Q&A about the world of digital sales.

RSVP here for this event on LinkedIn!

As for that Q&A, if you want to go ahead and get your question in the hopper ahead of the crowd tomorrow, go ahead and email it to Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats.

