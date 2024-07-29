Atlanta’s WSB Breaks $2 Million Barrier During 24th Care-a-Thon

Cox Media Group Atlanta’s WSB (WSB-AM/WSBB) set a new milestone for its annual Care-a-thon for the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, achieved a record-breaking $2,011,402 in pledges this year.

The WSB Care-a-thon replaced the station’s regular programming of political talk on July 25 and 26, featuring current WSB hosts Chris Chandler, Eric Von Haessler, and Mark Arum, along with former station talent Clark Howard and the recently retired Scott Slade, who originally conceived the Care-a-thon.

Last year’s Care-a-Thon got close to the threshold with $1.9 million. Over the event’s 24-year history, the talk station has raised a cumulative $34 million to support the nonprofit’s research and family support programs.

WSB Program Director Ken Charles expressed the emotional impact of the achievement to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, stating, “There was not a dry eye in that room when the $2 million announcement was made. We all do this to make a difference. The feeling of helping during these two days each year can never be duplicated.”