Florida Man Convicted in Murder of Jacksonville Radio Host

Bursey Armstrong has been convicted of second-degree murder in the deaths of Jacksonville radio personality Tasheka Young and her unborn child. The Florida State Attorney’s office says they seek two life sentences for Armstrong.

In July 2022, Young, known as “Tysheeks” to listeners at Cox Media Group’s Power 106.1 (WJGL-HD2), was killed in a domestic dispute. The mother of two was pregnant at the time. The trial brought emotional testimony, including from Young’s cousin Anthony Cobb and her mother, Olivia Young, who both recounted the profound impact of her loss on the family and the community.

During the three-day trial, the jury was presented with evidence from various witnesses, including those who were first to the scene and others who played a part in the investigation. Armstrong, who had a history of violence towards Young, chose not to testify in his defense.

The sentencing for Armstrong is scheduled for August 19.