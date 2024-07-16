AWMF Sets First-Ever Gracies Day of Giving For July 26

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has scheduled its first Gracies Day of Giving for July 26, commemorating the birthday of the award’s namesake, Gracie Allen. Contributions can be made through the AWMF’s donation page or via Venmo.

Supporters are encouraged to spread the word about Gracies Day of Giving using the hashtag #GraciesDayOfGiving on social media.

Funds raised will support AWMF’s efforts to foster positive change for women in the media industry by offering educational programs, recognition events, and scholarships for female students pursuing media careers.

Gracies Day of Giving invites both long-standing and new supporters to contribute. The funds collected will be crucial for continuing programs like the Gracies Leadership Awards Fellowship, which allows students to participate in and attend the event.

AWMF President Becky Brooks said, “We are thrilled to launch the Gracies Day of Giving as a way to honor Gracie Allen’s legacy and support the next generation of women in media, especially as we begin planning for the 50th anniversary of the Gracie Awards. Generous donations will allow us to continue offering vital resources and opportunities to young women poised to make significant contributions to the media industry.”

Along with the Day of Giving announcement, AWMF has set the date for the 2024 Gracies Leadership Awards. This year’s event will take place on November 19, again being held at Tribeca 360° in New York City.