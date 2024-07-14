Radio Responds To Donald Trump Assassination Attempt

In the wake of a shocking assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, PA, where former President Donald Trump was targeted in a shooting that left one dead and two critically injured, radio stations have been pivotal in delivering timely and accurate information.

During a rally in Butler, PA, on Saturday, a man opened fire toward the stage where former President Donald Trump was speaking, resulting in one fatality and two critical injuries among the spectators. The shooter, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, PA, was fatally shot by Secret Service agents. Trump, who was visibly injured near his right ear, was quickly taken to a hospital and reported as safe by the Secret Service.

Nationally, ABC News Radio delivered comprehensive coverage through hourly newscasts and special reports, featuring live reports from correspondents Alex Stone, Jim Ryan, Karen Travers, and others. The network also provided affiliate stations with continuous access to network feeds and services.

Regionally, New York City’s 77 WABC began its coverage as soon as Red Apple Media and WABC Radio owner John Catsimatidis received one of the earliest reports of the incident.

The station initially continued its regular broadcasts, including musical programming with Cousin Brucie, while providing regular news updates. As details were confirmed regarding the former president’s condition, Catsimatidis made the call to fully preempt the scheduled programming to enhance coverage of the unfolding event.

WABC host Curtis Sliwa was brought in to assist the news team in delivering ongoing, accurate updates throughout the evening. WABC Radio’s coverage extended throughout the night, featuring contributions from various station personalities like Dominic Carter, Rita Cosby, and Greg Kelly.

Catsimatidis said, “Listeners called in all evening to thank us for giving them the truth…I am immensely proud of our team who at a moment’s notice dropped whatever they were doing to bring our listeners up-to-the-minute information. Emotions are high across America. By delivering the facts, we bring a sense of calm to our listening community.”

Globally, the BBC World Service was once of the first outlets to provide breaking news of the shooting, broadcasting the news three minutes after the incident with a short report from a correspondent who was on-air shortly before the event.

This story is ongoing.