NIA Broadcasting, the licensee led by Neal Ardman, has agreed to sell a 250-watt FM translator serving a portion of rural Wayne County, Ga., near Savannah.

Shanks Broadcasting, with Howard Hollerman and Gay McMichael’s Road Trip LLC’s the controlling interest holder, awaits FCC approval for its purchase of W279AR in Jesup, Ga.

A $20,000 purchase price has been agreed upon; John C. Trent served as the legal representative in this transaction.