At Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, we raise funds and awareness for local children’s hospitals across North America. We believe that by changing kids’ health we can change the future. To meet these ambitious goals, we develop international partnerships and fundraising programs to raise the critical funds hospitals need to provide state-of-the-art medical care for kids. As a member of our team, you’ll play a significant role in helping 10 million sick and injured kids every year.

About the Position:

The Media Director will develop and execute the fundraising and awareness campaigns designed for media partners (TV and radio stations) across the country, benefiting member children’s hospitals. Utilizing a data- driven approach to decision making, this individual is responsible for managing the health and annual growth of assigned markets, to act as a subject matter expert within media opportunities, to provide proactive coaching on proven best practices, and identify areas of additional opportunity to achieve fundraising success.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications, Media Studies, Broadcasting, or Marketing.

Certification or Licenses: Digital Media preferred.

Experience:

5+ years of experience working within a radio or TV station, cluster, or network, in a function like programming manager, operations manager, promotions, or sales director, with a proven record of success.

Current knowledge of the radio and/or TV industry’s operational functions such as formats, ratings, audience research, digital solutions, content creation and distribution.

Expert presentation skills adaptable to different audiences.

Exceptional interpersonal skills.

Experience managing both internal and external relationships with station staff, management, and clients.

Proven ability to work well under pressure and meet deadlines.

Familiarity with a CRM platform, such as Salesforce.

Proficient at speaking engagements in a setting like conferences, trainings, and events.

Preferred, but not required: experience with coaching on-air talent, knowledge of media

markets, exposure to sales teams, audio production/interview capabilities, etc.

Competencies:

Relationship Management:

Builds and maintains strong partner relationships. Responsible for year round motivation, education, inspiration, and stewardship of account contacts.

Acts as a trusted advisor to partners, providing insights and recommendations.

Ensures satisfaction and addresses any concerns promptly.

Communication Skills:

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to present ideas clearly to partners and internal teams.

Negotiates effectively.

Strategic Thinking:

Understands market trends and applies them to partner plans.

Identifies opportunities for growth.

Analytical Skills:

Understands key performance metrics and uses them to optimize strategies.

Industry Knowledge:

Deep understanding of the industry and market dynamics.

Keeps up to date with industry trends and competitive landscape.

Applies industry knowledge to campaigns.

Understanding of how to build revenue driving opportunities like sponsorship.

Business Acumen:

Manages a budget responsibly.

Management of forecasting and financial performance for accounts.

Manages timelines and resources effectively.

Ethics and Integrity:

Demonstrates high ethical standards in all business practices.

Builds trust and credibility with business partners and internal/external team members.

Responsibilities:

Oversee the planning and execution of fundraising activities for a portfolio of media fundraising events.

Serve as the subject matter expert for fundraising through media channels for partners, both hospitals and stations, within a designated portfolio.

Collect, report, and manage all applicable data in your respective portfolio.

Responsible for building and maintaining positive relationships with hospital and media station contacts.

Conduct performance evaluation of campaigns and events using key metrics and be able to make data-driven decisions that align with both the national organization and local benefiting hospital’s goals.

Understand partner requirements to offer suitable solutions.

Coach air talent and radio/TV influencers on foundational best practices to achieve targeted growth.

Monitor the design, delivery, and deployment of content and assets as needed to support events and fundraising campaigns.

Collaborate effectively across departments in the organization that support the facilitation of fundraising campaigns.

Remain knowledgeable and aware of industry trends and technology, both in non-profit fundraising as well as the media landscape.

Interested applicants please apply using the following link: https://cmnhospitals.clearcompany.com/careers/jobs/878bbe32-3955-b314-1d7b-35e56e046d7b/apply?source=3103139-CS-46835