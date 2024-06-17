Nominate A Sales Superstar For The 2024 Radio Wayne Awards

Who is the best National Sales Manager? What Sales Manager has inspired your team? Is there a Digital Sales Specialist who is opening doors to new business at your station? In other words, who are the best of the best in 2024?

For the 32nd year, Radio Ink is proud to present radio’s symbol of excellence and achievement in sales, marketing, and management, the Radio Wayne Awards – presented live and in-person at the Radio Masters Sales Summit, September 10-11, in Cincinnati. Nominations must be received by July 12.

Nominations are now open for the Radio Wayne Awards in the following categories:

Streetfighter of the Year

Digital Sales Specialist or Sales Manager of the Year

Stu Olds National Sales Manager of the Year

DOS/Sales Manager Nielsen Markets 1-20 of the Year

DOS/Sales Manager Nielsen Markets 21+ of the Year

Market/General Manager Nielsen Market Rank 1-20 of the Year

Market/General Manager Nielsen Market Rank 21+ of the Year

IT’S UP TO YOU! The only way your radio team members can be considered for a Radio Wayne Award is if you nominate them. DON’T PROCRASTINATE — DO IT TODAY!

The Radio Wayne Awards recognize the dedicated professionals operating at the station and street levels and to honor them with the praise they richly deserve. The awards were named for “Radio Wayne” Cornils, who devoted his life to increasing professionalism in radio.

These awards honor radio superstars whose hard work, dedication, and enthusiasm for radio separate them from the pack. When the prestigious Radio Wayne trophy sits on their desk, it reminds them — and others — that they are the best in the entire radio industry and that they uphold high standards for radio.

