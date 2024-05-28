Broadcasters Foundation Sets Date For Third Annual Giving Day

The Broadcasters Foundation of America will hold its third annual Giving Day on Thursday, June 13. This event brings together the radio and television industries to support colleagues experiencing financial hardship due to critical illness, accidents, or disasters.

The initiative, last held in July, also aims to raise awareness about the Foundation’s mission, ensuring that eligible individuals within the radio and television sectors know about the available aid.

Donations can be made through the Broadcasters Foundation website.

2024’s Broadcasters Foundation Giving Day coincides with the organization’s third Media Mixer set for the same day at the iHeartMedia studios in New York City.

Gandhi from Elvis Duran and the Morning Show will host the event, which includes a live performance by singer/songwriter Jackie Romeo, currently competing on The Voice. The Media Mixer is sponsored by Hearst Television and the NY State Broadcasters Association.

Support for the Foundation comes from the broadcasting community. Over the past 15 years, the Foundation’s grant-making efforts have grown significantly, increasing from providing $400,000 in grants in 2007 to nearly $2,000,000 in 2024.

On average, the Foundation assists about 400 broadcasters annually through two grant programs: monthly grants for ongoing support during recovery from illness or accident, and one-time emergency grants following natural disasters or home emergencies.