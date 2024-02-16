Taylor Swift Pays Tribute To KKFI Radio Host Killed In Shooting

As Kansas City mourns the loss of KKFI radio personality Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was killed in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade mass shooting, Taylor Swift has made an incredible donation to her family.

The global superstar and Chiefs fan donated $100,000 to a GoFundMe started by the Lopez-Galvan family. Swift’s contribution came in two $50,000 installments, accompanied by a message saying, “Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift.” The donation was confirmed as genuine by Swift’s PR team.

The fundraising campaign, initially set to reach $75,000, has significantly surpassed its goal, raising more than $280,000 as of Friday afternoon with contributions from nearly 3,000 donors – including numerous “Swifties” from around the world as well as NFL fans representing all teams.

Lopez-Galvan’s GoFundMe pays tribute saying, “She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many. We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life. This fund will help provide vital financial support to her family as they process this unthinkable tragedy. Any amount is appreciated.”

Lopez-Galvan co-hosted KKFI’s Taste of Tejano program. She is survived by her husband and two children, one of which was also shot during the incident but has since been discharged from the hospital. A candlelight vigil was held in her honor on Thursday night.

There continues to be an outpouring of sympathy and support for her family. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas posted on social media, “I spoke this evening with family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a community member we lost in yesterday’s shooting. She had a beautiful spirit, a love of helping and entertaining others, and will be missed by us all in Kansas City. My condolences to all who knew her and loved her.”

Kansas City Hispanic News publisher Joe Arce told the Johnson County Post, “She just really enjoyed life and she had a big heart. She gave to the community in different ways, from time to time, especially fundraisers. She participated with many, many fundraisers where someone was in need of some funds to help them maybe get through a situation, maybe somebody that needed help to pay some doctor bills or something. She was able to DJ for them and to raise those dollars, and gave her time.”