MIW Open Applications For Annual Music Programming Mentorship

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio is now accepting applications for the organization’s 2024 Elevating Women in Programming Mentorship. Now in its sixth year, this year-long program is tailored for women in music programming roles.

The MIW Elevating Women in Programming Mentorship connects the selected mentee with top programming professionals, providing personalized discussions, networking, and career advancement opportunities within the radio industry. The mentee will also be able to attend NAB Show 2024 in Las Vegas in April.

This mentorship is open to female brand managers, content/program directors, assistant program directors, and music directors across US radio. Applications are currently being accepted until February 16 through the MIW website.

Previous beneficiaries of the mentorship include WHUR’s Traci LaTrelle, Audacy’s Leslie Scott, Townsquare Media’s Meg Dowdy, iHeartMedia Las Vegas’ Amanda Habrowski, and the late Grisel Barajas.

MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff said, “Our yearly Gender Analysis study consistently reveals a stark underrepresentation of female leadership in the field of programming. We have helped women achieve their programming career goals through this mentorship and are actively seeking the next deserving candidate to support on their journey.”