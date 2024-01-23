2024 Radio Mercury Awards Send Out Summons For Spots

The Radio Mercury Awards, honoring radio and audio creativity in advertising, has opened its Call for Entry for the 2024 competition. This year’s event offers everyone from students to local Production Directors to agencies the chance to win in 19 different categories.

This year’s awards feature new and updated categories designed to broaden the scope of recognition. Highlights include a category for Spanish-Language Single Broadcast Radio Spots and another for the Use of Emerging Technology in Radio or Audio. Categories celebrating innovation in broadcast radio, branded podcasts, multi-platform radio campaigns, and short-form (:15) radio commercials are also in the spotlight.

Since 1992, nearly 21,000 commercials have competed in the Radio Mercury Awards, with almost $3.5 million in prizes distributed. The Radio Mercury Awards are produced by the Radio Advertising Bureau and governed by the Radio Creative Fund.

The deadline for submissions is set for Monday, April 8, with finalists to be unveiled in early May. The winners will be celebrated at a live event at SONY Hall in New York City on Thursday, June 6.

Alongside the entry window, the Radio Mercury Awards also revealed the complete panel of final round judges. Leading the 2024 Final Round Jury is Baldwin& Executive Creative Director Mitch Bennett, with other judges including Chad Broude, Oriel Davis-Lyons, Rachel Dawer, Danny Gonzalez, Larry Gordon, Flor Leibaschoff, Luis Miguel Messianu, Erica Roberts, and Ciro Sarmiento.

More information about this year’s jury and submissions can be found on the Radio Mercury Awards website.