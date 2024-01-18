Pickin’ and Grinnin’: How Country’s Top PDs Choose The Hits

Radio Ink‘s annual CRS issue is just around the bend, and we’re prepping for Country radio’s biggest get-together by once again crowning the Best Program Directors in Country Radio and picking their brains on the surging format.

With Country’s mainstream crossover potential arguably at its highest level since the 1990s, we asked this year’s honorees on the balancing act: how do you feel about programming music that pushes the boundaries between country and other genres?

Here’s what we heard:

“The best songs are still the songs with great storylines, the kind our listeners can relate to or just enjoy hearing. Country radio today is pretty fluid, but it’s great to see today’s storytellers like Chris Stapleton, Hardy, Eric Church, and Morgan Wallen staying strong in the genre and capturing listeners with relatable and believable stories.”

“What I’ve found is that the audience will tell me what songs they can’t get enough of, as well as the ones they could do without ever hearing again. In my market, the songs that lean more Country (with less genre-bending) have been the ones that make the phones ring & emails/texts flow in. So, I tend to err on the side of my audience, which has been less receptive to boundary-pushing songs.”

