NAB Posts Entry Period Dates For 2024 Crystal Radio Awards

The National Association of Broadcasters has announced the submission window for the prestigious 2024 Crystal Radio Awards. The Crystals will again honor ten exemplary stations that have demonstrated a profound commitment to their local communities.

Stations can submit their entries from January 1, 2024, until 5p ET on January 31, exclusively via the Crystals Website. Submissions must be presented as one comprehensive document, detailing the station’s community service initiatives and should include a 200-word summary of the station’s 2023 efforts.

This should contain detailed accounts of consistent local programming and involvement in community service events. Judges will evaluate submissions based on the duration and extent of service, the impact of the service on the community, and actions that go beyond the station’s regular call of duty.

The Judge evaluation period will run from February 1 to March 18, 2024, with winners announced at the NAB Show in Las Vegas on April 18.

NAB underscores the importance of this opportunity for radio stations to showcase their vital role in uplifting and supporting their communities, urging participants to present their best initiatives.