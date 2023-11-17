CRS To Open 2024 New Faces of Country Music Show Vote

Country Radio Broadcasters has announced the upcoming New Faces of Country Music Show nominees for CRS 2024. The show, a highly anticipated tradition since 1970, will feature some of the most promising talents in country music.

This showcase is dedicated to emerging artists who have made significant strides in country radio during the designated qualification period, which for the 2024 show runs from November 1, 2022, to October 31, 2023.

2024 nominees include George Birge from Records Nashville, Chayce Beckham of BMG Nashville, Dillon Carmichael from Riser House, Corey Kent representing SMN/RCA, Megan Moroney of SMN/Columbia, Conner Smith from Valory Music, and Warren Zeiders of WMN. The final lineup will be determined through a voting process from November 27 to December 1 on the CRS website. Those eligible to vote include full-time professionals primarily involved in country music programming, promotion, and distribution.

CRS 2024 is set to be hosted at the Omni Nashville Hotel from February 28 to March 1.

CRS New Faces Committee Chairman Chuck Aly said, “Even as other formats become more transient, the country community’s commitment to developing artists for the long term remains. All these artists are prime examples, and the five who will be voted in as New Faces join a storied lineage to that effect.”