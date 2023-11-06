Free Webinar To Give A Preview Of Radio’s Connected Car In 2024

The in-car media landscape is dramatically changing, driven by the convergence of technology, connectivity, and content. Broadcasters should look at these changes not simply as a threat but as an opportunity to expand their offerings, leverage new technology, and engage their audiences in this new, multimedia environment.

So what does 2024 hold for the radio dashboard? Join Joe D’Angelo, SVP of Broadcast Radio and Digital Audio at Xperi, in conversation with Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats on Thursday, November 30 at 12p ET/9p PT. From passenger displays to video games, you need to see what is already being added to vehicles across the US.

Register now for an in-depth look at these trends, the most recent advancements in Xperi’s DTS AutoStage, and how you can lean into these opportunities and ensure radio’s prominence in the dash.

Coats commented, “2023 has become a monumental year for keeping radio’s home in the dashboard, so it makes sense that 2024 will be about making the most of that sacred space where radio’s reach goes furthest. I can’t wait to talk with Joe about the opportunities ahead on the 30th.”