OUT MONDAY: A Scary Good Radio Ink October Issue

Feel like your sales bag is out of tricks? Radio Ink’s October 2023 issue offers plenty of treats for sales reps and managers, including an in-depth interview with Midway Broadcasting Corp.’s Melody Spann Cooper, fantastic photos from this year’s Radio Masters Sales Summit (including some great shots of our special guest, WKRP in Cincinnati’s Gary Sandy), training and inspiration from industry leaders, and 2023’s Best Managers in Radio honorees!

Cover Story: Melody Spann Cooper of Midway Broadcasting Corp.

Daughter of Chicago radio pioneer Pervis Spann, Melody Spann Cooper now serves as CEO of Midway Broadcasting Corp., home of WVON, WRLL, and VON-TV. Our interview covers what it was like growing up in radio, taking the helm of her family business, and her “every voice needs to be heard” approach to management.

Melody is a part of Forecast 2024’s Main Street Media: Where Local Broadcast Survives & Thrives panel. Join us on November 15, 2023, at the Harvard Club in New York City. Register before October 15 for big savings!

The Best Managers in Radio

Our annual Best Managers in Radio list honors excellence in radio management. Our feature also includes the insights of our honorees into a range of issues, including facilitating strong workplace relationships, maximizing radio’s strengths, and capturing political ad dollars.

Filling Radio’s Sales Pipeline

Radio Ink’s President and Publisher, Deborah Parenti, discusses the need to recruit new blood into radio sales teams, offering practical ideas for finding and onboarding future sales superstars!

“I Tried Radio and It Didn’t Work”

Have you ever heard this from a prospect? Roy Williams explains why conventional wisdom about targeting consumers often doesn’t work.

8 Strategies for Getting Political Money

2024 is a presidential election year. Candidates and lobbyists are spending big on their campaigns and issues. How much of that money is going to your station? Consultant Mark Levy offers eight strategies for reaching out to campaigns and collecting your share of their ad budget.

