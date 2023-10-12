AWMF Opens Entry Window For 2024 Gracie Awards

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has announced the call for entries for the 49th Annual Gracie Awards. The awards honor outstanding contributions to media made by, for, or about women. The Gracies recognize talent across various platforms such as radio, television, streaming, and podcasting, covering a range of roles including writers, broadcast journalists, actors, producers, directors, and showrunners.

For those interested in submitting their work, the eligibility period for entries is from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023. The early bird submission deadline is December 14, while the final deadline for all entries is January 18, 2024. Detailed submission guidelines and entry forms can be found on the AWMF website.

Co-chairing the 2024 Gracie Awards are The Weiss Agency EVP Heather Cohen, Hallmark Media CCO Annie Howell, and McVay Media President Mike McVay. Vicangelo Bulluck will continue to serve as the producer for the 2024 Gracie Awards, a role he has held since 2016.

AWMF President Becky Brooks stated, “For nearly five decades, The Gracie Awards have illuminated the trailblazing work of women in media and stand as a tribute to exceptional content produced by, for, and about women and we look forward to celebrating and honoring those who continue to shape the landscape of news and entertainment. As our primary annual fundraising event, the Gracies empower the Foundation to fulfill its mission of advancing women in media through scholarships and programming.”