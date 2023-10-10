Nominations Open For Inaugural Best Digital Managers In Radio

As the radio industry evolves, the role of digital management has become increasingly vital. From managing social media interactions and creating digital ad campaigns to optimizing online content for SEO, Radio Ink aims to recognize those individuals who are not just adapting to the changing landscape but are also leading the way in digital innovation with our first-ever Best Digital Managers in Radio list.

The nominations are open to all local, regional, and national Digital Managers as well as Digital Sales Managers. Submissions will be accepted until Friday, November 17, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

For those who have been pioneering digital strategies and achieving significant results, this is an opportunity for deserved recognition. Make sure to get your nominations in before the November 17 deadline to ensure that excellence in digital management gets the spotlight it merits.