Don’t Miss P&G’s John Fix and WKRP’s Andy Travis

It’s the wildest radio crossover event of the year: P&G’s “Radio Guy” John Fix, largely considered one of the industry’s greatest advocates, will be in the same room as WKRP in Cincinnati‘s Andy Travis, aka Gary Sandy. Want to be there with them?

You only have a few more days to save $300 on the best sales advice you’ll get all year!

The anticipation is mounting for this fall’s Radio Masters Sales Summit ! It’s a jam-packed two-day ALL SALES conference that’s not to be missed. Join Radio Ink in beautiful Cincinnati, Ohio at the Cincinnati Airport Marriott Hotel on September 13 and 14. The location is an easy drive from many cities or a quick flight with a free airport shuttle.

If you want to:

Sharpen your sales skills

Learn new strategies

Increase productivity and prospects

Manage better

Reap more revenue

This is a conference dedicated to ALL radio platforms, managers, and sellers, with lots of one-on-one opportunities for attendees to meet, chat, and share vision, ideas, and creative problem-solving concepts and concerns. Bestselling author and monthly Radio Ink Magazine columnist Roy Williams will be back with his always-sage advice on creating great radio that sells product. And Roy should know; he’s credited with selling more radio than anyone in the world. We’re also excited to have Bernie Weiss, President of iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group, New York and author of “Ace It,” to debunk “7 Sales Management Myths.” Matt Sunshine of CSS will share “12 Essential Sales Habits of Top Performing Media Sales Reps.” Paul Jacobs of Jacobs Media Strategies is set to lead a fascinating panel on “Digitizing Your Audience for Revenue Growth,” and Dara Kalvort of SBS’s DigIdea and her panel will offer some great ideas about “Driving Sales with Technology and Innovation.” Plus we’ll explore lead generation, prospecting, how AI can be used to increase sales, and a host of other prime topics that will have you making money as soon as — or even before — you get back to your station.

Attend radio’s best sales conference at the best price! Get your early bird tickets for the Radio Masters Sales Summit today!