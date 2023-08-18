Time Extended: Nominate Radio’s Best Managers By Wednesday

Radio Ink has extended the nomination deadline for our annual “Best Managers in Radio” list, giving you a few more days to recognize the outstanding managers who guide stations to success. The new deadline is now this Wednesday, August 23, at 5p ET.

The search for the best managers in the radio industry aims to highlight those exceptional individuals who lead with expertise in sales, operations, and programming. These are the daily leaders who ensure smooth functioning and powerful performance, keeping radio on course.

Whether it’s a General Manager, Market Manager, or Regional Vice President, Radio Ink is inviting nominations for those who have made significant contributions to the field. If you know someone deserving of this recognition, don’t miss this opportunity. Submit your nominations here or using the fields below.