Our Fridays Need Your Blast From The Past

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Shawn Prebil out of the archives at 1310 WIBA-AM in Madison, WI.

WIBA first signed on April 2, 1925, owned by the Capital Times newspaper before it became an NBC Red Network affiliate. Today the station is owned by iHeartMedia, where Shawn and his co-host Robin Colbert broadcast mornings.

In this picture are the WIBA truck and two radio broadcasters on the site of the Madison Soap Box Derby in 1953.

Thanks, Shawn! We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month

