The Best PDs And The Summer of AM Are Here For August

Fall is on the horizon, and it’s time to shift into a new season! Radio Ink’s August 2023 issue is packed with news, training, and perspectives to help you and your team meet and exceed your sales goals!

This issue brings you an interview with John Catsimatidis of Red Apple Media and New York’s legendary WABC, along with our annual list of the Best PDs in America and their perspectives on issues impacting our industry.

Our August 2023 issue also includes contributions from our regular columnists and features that provoke inquiry, inspire ideas, and help your team grow your station’s sales numbers!

On The Cover: WABC and Red Apple Media’s John Catsimatidis

In 2019, John Catsimatidis purchased WABC/New York and proceeded to turn the station around. In this interview, we talk about how he decided to get into radio, the changes he made at WABC, and his fight to keep AM radio in vehicle dashboards.

The Best Program Directors in America

Check out this year’s list, rankings, and insights from our honorees! These PDs have a lot to say about the use of AI in programming, how they recruit and nurture new talent, and the importance of local content and programming.

The Summer of AM

When Ford announced that it would be taking AM out of its new vehicles, the response was enormous. Politicians, and radio industry professionals, crossed political and brand lines to keep AM in our cars. We go into the band’s big season with some of its biggest names.

The Double-Edged Disruptor: What Does Radio Do About AI?

Radio Ink President & Publisher Deborah Parenti takes a look at AI – its dangers, possibilities, and the ways radio stations can harness its power.

Transactional Vs. Relational Ads

How do they differ? Which type of ad sells better? The Wizard of Ads, Roy Williams, explains. (Don’t miss Roy at Radio Masters Sales Summit in Cincinnati in September!)

