This Is Sure To Ruin Your Competition’s Day

There is no such thing as a done deal. Your competition is always lurking around the corner, ready and waiting to capture your client’s attention … and dollars. The good news is that you can book more meetings, convert first meetings into second meetings, and win your deals. To do this, though, you’ll need to one-up your competitors. Salespeople who create greater value for their clients and align with their client’s desired outcomes win.

The 2023 Radio Masters Sales Summit’s keynote presenter, Anthony Iannarino, made his first cold call at the age of 15. He knows that winning deals is an ongoing challenge, from the struggle to book a first meeting, to being ghosted by your contact, to the difficulty of closing the deal before your client pushes into the next quarter.

In his keynote address, Eat Their Lunch: How to One-Up Your Competition, taking place from 1:45 to 2:45 pm on Wednesday, September 13, Anthony will show you how to differentiate yourself from your competitors while closing deals and reaping the rewards.

Recognized as one of the foremost thought leaders in creating customer-centric value in the sales conversation, Anthony Iannarino is a master of B2B sales who teaches sales teams to streamline the sales process by reframing selling as a conversation. In 2009, he began to share his sales process through daily posts at thesalesblog.com.

Iannarino continues to train, consult with, and transform the sales organizations of some of the world’s largest and most respected companies. He’s also helped rapidly grow organizations by improving their approach and sales skills.

Iannarino is the bestselling author of five books:

· The Only Sales Guide

· The Lost Art of Closing

· Eat Their Lunch

· Elite Sales Strategies

· Leading Growth: The Proven Formula for Consistently Increasing Revenue

His newest release, Negativity Fast: Proven Techniques to Increase Positivity, Reduce Fear, and Boost Success, is coming out this fall.

See Anthony Iannarino at RMSS in Cincinnati! This year’s Summit takes place over September 13-14, 2023, at the Cincinnati Airport Marriott. Early bird registration (save $300) is open now!