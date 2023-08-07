Podglomerate Founder Explores ‘Podcast Perspectives’

With the podcast landscape experiencing significant transformation, marked by vast expansion, increased spending, consolidations, and frequent layoffs, the Podglomerate prepares to launch Podcast Perspectives on August 9.

This series, hosted by Podglomerate founder Jeff Umbro, aims to delve into the future of podcasting and offer insights on various pressing issues. It’s a spin-off of Umbro’s LinkedIn blog. Topics will include IP and rights, ad technology, the overarching role of podcasting in media, and much more.

Upcoming episodes feature discussions with notable industry figures like Triton Digital’s SVP Sharon Taylor discussing the current state of podcast technology, NHPR’s Director of On Demand Rebecca Lavoie conversing about the potential in public radio, and All Things Comedy’s COO Russell Weissman sharing insights on efficiently running a podcast network.