Here’s The Blueprint To Your Next Record Sales Quarter

When it comes to developing the perfect blueprint to build your station’s sales, you can give it your best guess or learn from some of the most successful “architects” in the industry – names like Roy H. Williams, Bernie Weiss, Anthony Iannarino, and Paul Jacobs.

For radio sellers and managers looking to gain a competitive edge, there is no better opportunity than the Radio Masters Sales Summit. This event is a must-attend for professionals seeking to enhance their skills, expand their networks, and gain invaluable insights into the future of radio sales.

This year’s Summit takes place September 13 and 14 at the Cincinnati Airport Marriott. Early bird registration (save $300) is open now!

Top-Notch Industry Experts and Keynote Speakers

The Radio Masters Sales Summit brings together some of the most experienced and respected professionals in the radio industry:

Anthony Iannarino

Roy Williams

Matt Sunshine

Jeffrey Hedquist

Bernie Weiss

Dara Kalvort

Paul Jacobs

And many more!

From successful sales strategies to effective management techniques, participants can learn from the best and stay ahead of industry trends.

Focused Skill Development

The Summit offers a comprehensive range of panel discussions tailored specifically to the needs of radio sellers and managers. Attendees can immerse themselves in a wide array of topics, including prospecting techniques, negotiation skills, digital advertising, data-driven marketing, and audience engagement. These practical sessions empower participants to strengthen their skill sets and apply newfound knowledge to their day-to-day operations.

Networking Opportunities

The Radio Masters Sales Summit attracts professionals from all corners of the radio industry, creating an ideal environment for networking and collaboration. Attendees have the chance to interact with peers, industry leaders, and potential clients, fostering meaningful connections that can lead to new business opportunities and partnerships.

Access to Innovative Tools and Technology

The event showcases the latest advancements in radio sales and management technology. From customer relationship management (CRM) software to cutting-edge advertising platforms, attendees gain firsthand exposure to tools that can revolutionize their workflows and drive revenue growth.

Stay Ahead of Market Trends

In an industry as dynamic as radio, staying informed about the latest market trends and consumer behaviors is crucial. The Radio Masters Sales Summit curates expert-led sessions that delve into industry insights and data analytics. Participants can discover emerging trends and market shifts, allowing them to make informed decisions that resonate with their audience and advertisers.

Inspiration and Motivation

Attending the Summit can rekindle the passion and motivation for the radio industry. Engaging with like-minded professionals and hearing success stories can ignite enthusiasm and innovative thinking, helping sellers and managers overcome challenges and achieve new heights of success.

Discover New Revenue Streams

In today’s digital age, radio is not limited to terrestrial broadcasting. The Summit explores new revenue streams such as podcasting, live streaming, and branded content, which can open up additional opportunities for sellers and managers to monetize their offerings.

Recognizing and Rewarding Excellence

The Radio Masters Sales Summit also includes the 21st Radio Wayne Awards, celebrating outstanding achievements within the industry. You’ll gain inspiration from these success stories, providing a benchmark to strive for in your own career.

The Radio Masters Sales Summit is a must-attend event for radio sellers and managers looking to thrive in an ever-evolving industry. It offers a unique platform for continuous learning, networking, and gaining insights from industry leaders. By attending this enriching event, professionals can equip themselves with the skills, knowledge, and connections needed to excel in the competitive world of radio sales and management. Whether a seasoned veteran or an aspiring newcomer, the Summit provides valuable takeaways for all attendees, making it an indispensable investment in their professional development and the future success of their radio ventures.