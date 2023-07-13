Monday: Radio’s 40 Most Powerful Arrive – Look Inside

It’s our largest and most anticipated issue of the year: On Monday, July 17, Radio Ink puts the list of the 40 Most Powerful People in Radio in the hands of our subscribers. This issue also includes our Lifetime Leadership Award feature, an in-depth conversation with the country’s leading program directors, and powerful training from our regular columnists!

The 40 Most Powerful People In Radio

Every year our team chooses and ranks our industry’s most powerful leaders. We also ask them to weigh in on the issues most impacting our industry: Their answers provide keen analysis, inspiration, and actionable ideas.

Our “Top 40” issue, as it has come to be known, also includes our annual charts, powerful tools that help you identify trends, keep up on industry changes, and network with other leaders:

The Top 40 Ranked: An at-a-glance list of our honorees.

Bumped From the List: Each year we add new leaders to our list … and some come off. Learn who is no longer in the Top 40. And why.

40 Most Powerful Contact List: Connect with this year’s honorees.

Who’s Been on the List Most?: Learn which veteran leaders have the most staying power.

Radio’s Top 40 Advertisers: The businesses and organizations that spend the most on radio advertising.

The All-Time List 1996-2023: See who has made the list since its inception 23 years ago.

Lifetime Leadership Award

Radio Ink honors an industry professional each year for his or her long history of leadership and service to our industry. Our 2023 honoree is Diane Sutter of the NAB Leadership Foundation. Diane created and developed the Broadcast Leadership Training (BLT) program, an executive-MBA style, 10-month program targeted to women and people of color who want to become broadcast owners and group heads.

Powerful PDs Predict Radio’s Future

Mike McVay talks with some of the industry’s best program directors about the future of radio. These programmers have a lot to say, and their predictions may surprise you!

The Wizard of Ads

In The Two Radios, Roy Williams considers the paradigms of “listener-focused radio” and “advertiser-focused radio.”

Alec Drake On Sales Management

In honor of the 40 Most Powerful list, Alec Drake offers Forty Powerful Traits for Sales Success, describing 10 powerful traits for prospecting, discovery meetings, presentation, and closing.

Are You Ready?

