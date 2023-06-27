Creating Innovative Radio Events With Amy Macdonald

What goes into creating a great station event, let alone a great series of station events? It’s not just parking the station vehicle out front and aesthetic placement of the step-and-repeat. To find out more about quality station programming off-air, Radio Ink talked to Amy Macdonald, Director of CitySpace – the theater and event side of WBUR, Boston’s NPR affiliate.

Radio Ink: Radio is such a robust medium, but when so many stations try and create experiential content and events off-air, it falls flat. In the course of programming, ratings, and management, sometimes events get overlooked or under-budgeted. Why is CitySpace such a priority for WBUR? What is the vision there?

Amy Macdonald: So to your point, radio is such a wonderful medium and a radio station like WBUR has loyal, avid, educated listeners. The vision for CitySpace was to bring our journalism on stage, to have our community of listeners convene and see our journalists work live. You have the journalists who can be researching and writing and doing these stories that they edit down for a five minute piece on WBUR. And here they’re on stage. They’re being interviewed for an hour conversation, filling in context, meeting their fans, meeting their audience, taking their questions. And so it’s another way to enhance our community.

It’s a public service. It’s a way of bringing people together to inform them, to educate them, also to entertain them. If you’re familiar with the 92nd Street Y in New York, I like to call CitySpace at WBUR the 92nd Street Y of Boston, because there’s so much. Not only does it cover the news, policy, politicians, it also covers arts and entertainment and music. And so at CitySpace, we do it all.

We have panel discussions on gun policy. We have author interviews. We have hip hop dance. We have cooking. We have mock story slams. We have live podcasts. We have classical music. We do everything.

Radio Ink: So coming out of the pandemic, how has that affected the role and importance of events for stations like WBUR? There was so long we couldn’t do anything, and on the other side it feels like there was a fundamental change kind of how we view events. How has that affected what you do?

Amy Macdonald: It’s definitely been a journey. CitySpace opened in March of 2019. It seats 255 people. It’s a gorgeous venue and a busy intersection on the west side of the Boston University campus. When we started, we went 100 miles an hour. We did four events a week. We did everything to kind of put our stamp on the city, which we did. And right in March of 2020, I thought, “We’ve got to slow down a little bit and we got to be a little more strategic,” and then COVID hit. And we shut down for 18 months.

We switched to all virtual programming. And like so many other organizations, we had very good audience at first. And then you just saw the virtual audience begin to go down, especially in those summer months. People were ‘Zoomed out.’

When we opened again in September of 2021, I will be honest, it was touchy. The audience was still a little nervous. We opened at half capacity. Then there was the Omicron spike and we closed down again in January of 2022.

We’ve begun to hit our groove to pre-COVID levels this past September. We had fantastic programming, number one, and all of a sudden our in-person numbers were going up and our virtual numbers were going down. It’s absolutely flipped, and the virtual numbers are continuing to decrease. There’s nothing like communing in person. People are hungry for it. They want to be with like-minded people. They want to experience community. They want to see these people live on stage. They have an ability to ask questions. So at this point, we’re really healthy. We have a really healthy attendance.

Radio Ink: About that attendance – public radio has a very distinctive, yet diverse audience. Does that help or hinder when it comes to station event planning?

Amy Macdonald: I plan in two different lanes when we’re thinking of programming. We always have in mind that NPR audience, that ardent love of Nina Totenberg and Car Talk and the like. Those kinds of events and people we sell out. And also the New York Times op-ed columnists, the New Yorker, David Remnick. Those are the kinds of authors and people and panels that are so NPR and the core audience loves it.

But like every radio station, we want to attract a younger audience to WBUR. They don’t own radios. They listen when they want to, they read online when they want to. So CitySpace is another avenue to get new people introduced to WBUR and our journalism by programming for them. Content drives the audience and I’ll give you an example. Do you know who Jennette McCurdy is? Former Nickelodeon star that wrote a smash best-seller, I’m Glad My Mom Died.

This is a perfect example. Nina Totenburg sold out a book talk on Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her publicist said to me, “Oh, God, I’m in such a good mood. I just have an author who hit number one on the New York Times bestsellers.” I said, “Who is it?” She said, “Jennette McCurdy.” I’m a mother. I have a son. Never watched Nickelodeon. Didn’t know who Jennette McCurdy was. Mentioned it to my assistant director, a woman, 35 years old. And she said, “You go back to that publicist and get Jennette McCurdy.” And we did. And it was such a home run. Her message was important. It wasn’t frivolous. It was about Hollywood. It was about child abuse. It was about mental illness.

I would say that almost every person in that Jennette McCurdy talk would not have heard of Nina Totenburg and everyone in Nina Totenburg’s audience would not have heard of Jennette McCurdy. I’m programming for both of those audiences.

And so going forward, I’m just always thinking “who is the next Jennette McCurdy?” And this isn’t only authors, last night we had Vibe Check with Sam Sanders and Zach Stafford and Saeed Jones. We were the first spot on their tour. So much fun. Absolutely sold out, completely diverse, young, energetic. People were laughing so hard, they were crying. They stayed and they met the audience afterwards. We need those kinds of events.

I’m just always thinking of the classical music on Sundays where the older crowd comes out and you have your Vibe Check and you have that crowd. And then what happens is we always plug WBUR. They’re in WBUR, our logos are there. We use these events to promote WBUR, and something else at WBUR.

Radio Ink: Yeah. So I know keeping an eye on two spheres like that and planning for two tracks. I mean that’s a lot to do by yourself. I’m sure you know anyone would miss something. How much collaboration and you know suggestions do you get from your team when it comes to planning events for CitySpace?

Amy Macdonald: I have one other producer and there are four of us on the editorial side. The woman who is the assistant director and does the web, the marketing, audience engagement, she’s the one who told me you go after Jennette McCurdy. I am completely open to good ideas. Our journalists also sometimes will say, we’re about to do a series that would work as an event.

Not all journalism lends itself to a live event. Some can be deadly, but some… Someone started a whole thing about gardens and lawns and sustainability. So we had a farmer’s market in CitySpace and then had a conversation with farmers. I thought, this could be fun. We can make this work. So absolutely open to ideas from my colleagues. It’s constant; it’s never boring.

Radio Ink: This summer at CitySpace, you all are doing – and this is something that’s been on the rise nationwide only very recently – live podcast tapings. What led you to live podcast tapings and how have you found that audiences respond to these?

Amy Macdonald: In our first year at CitySpace, we had a collaboration with the Wilbur Theater. The Wilbur Theater in Boston is known for comedy and live podcast shows. And whenever they had an up and coming show that couldn’t fill that 1000 seat theater, they had it at CitySpace. They paid us nothing; it was a way that first year to just get people in the door and get all sorts of audiences.

COVID hit, that ended. Then when we reopened, we have a different model that means we can’t just give this space away. But we thought how there are so many wonderful NPR podcasts. There’s Radio Lab, there’s Left, Right, and Center, there’s Freakonomics, there’s our own Circle Round.

Circle Round has been such a success. I want to talk a little bit about that as well. Circle Round is our children’s podcast, but we also have the only children’s podcast festival in the country. This is our fourth year that we’ve done it. We take a weekend during public school vacation and we have the top children’s podcasts around the country come and perform.

And we’ve done circle round. shows on its own as well. They’ve written children’s books and they consistently sell out and it’s just a joy. It’s these kids come in and they’re so starstruck when they see and hear Rebecca Scheer reads these stories. It would be like me meeting George Clooney. They are so adorable. It’s wonderful.

These live podcasts have become a monthly series, and they will sell out. And what better venue than WBUR, which is in the business of audio and vying to be the place in Boston to come hear the coolest, most popular podcasts in the country. So that is our aim. I think it’s going to be a tremendous success. We’re having Mortified in August. We’re pretty much booked through 2023 for these live podcasts.

Radio Ink: And those are all NPR affiliated podcasts, or do any of them come from outside?

Amy Macdonald: Only some of them are, no, many of them are not. Vibe Check isn’t, Mortified is not. We had Pod Save America when we first opened. I would love to get them again. No, only some are NPR, but it’s just a great fit, and we’re going after all the cool podcasts.

Radio Ink: You’re not worried about a podcast outside the station umbrella being promoted by the station?

Amy Macdonald: It’s an opportunity for us to promote our podcasts. So for example, last night we used Vibe Check to promote The Common. We had 250 people who signed up, some already were, and they got their tote back. We’re going to do that every single time. We’ll pick a WBUR podcast and introduce those audiences to our own material.

Radio Ink: Radio is fighting for everyone’s time now. Media is so broad and pervasive now that its a lot of work and an honor to get even a portion of a participant’s time. Maybe less work for the on-air side if they’re listening in the car, but for an out of station event, there’s an infinite amount of competition. How do radio stations differentiate themselves from other platforms and really maintain a competitive edge?

Amy Macdonald: For us, for the mission and the brand that I want for WBUR City Space, it’s to be eclectic. It’s to have something for everyone. You’ll have 250 people who may want to go see Vibe Check. The night before Vibe Check, we had Matthew Desmond, who’s just written Poverty, by America. He wrote Evicted four years ago. He won the Pulitzer Prize. Again, we sold out. We had 250 people. In fact, we had to close it. There was people outside waiting to come in. But would all of those people necessarily have come to Vibe Check? No.

But that’s the beauty of this space is that there are so many different interests. You want your station events to have something to offer everyone, whether it’s that serious conversation or to laugh your head off. But know your audience.

In the summer, we lighten the load. I’m not gonna get an audience for gun policy in July and August. I’m not, I’ve learned my lesson. So we’re doing music, we’re doing a chef throwdown, we’re doing a night of tango, we’re doing ice cream in August and we’ll get an audience because they’ll be in the mood for that kind of lighter fare and then we’ll just pump it up again in September.