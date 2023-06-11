These 30 Minutes Could Earn You Thousands

When ad agencies, advertisers, and broadcasters want better results, they call on Jeffrey Hedquist, “Advertising’s Storyteller.” He’s a marketing consultant & commercial creator who’s won more than 700 advertising awards for clients in 45 states.

You’ve heard his voice on national commercials for Goodyear, Ford, McDonald’s, Time-Life, Dutch Boy Paint, Sunbeam, Target, Delta Airlines, and others.

He helps enterprises of all sizes grow their influence and profitability. As a national speaker, writer, consultant, and seminar leader he’s conducted hundreds of workshops on story-based marketing and media throughout North America.

Now, if you have 30 minutes, you can learn Jeffrey’s copywriting secrets on Tuesday, June 27 at 1p ET, when Radio Ink presents “The 60-Second Copywriter.” This free webinar, in conjunction with the Radio Masters Sales Summit, will tap into your storytelling side to make money for your clients and yourself. Join Hedquist for a one-on-one with Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats and Q&A with all your copy questions.

Jeffrey says, “You have quotas to meet, you have deadlines, you’re out of ideas, and you’re out of time. We’ve all been there. You need techniques to create attention and result-getting commercials quickly. I’ll share some of the best ones from ‘The 60-Second Copywriter.'”

If you want to:

Create stories, not spots

Touch listeners’ emotions

Find key benefits in a sea of features

Don’t miss this free 30-minute webinar on Tuesday, June 27 at 1p ET on Radio Ink‘s Facebook page.