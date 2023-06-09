One Week Left To Prove Your PD Is The Best

Don’t miss your chance! Nominations are open for Radio Ink‘s 2023 Best Program Directors in America list for a few more days. This list acknowledges and recognizes the contributions of Program Directors and Brand Managers who are responsible for making a station engaging and successful. These individuals play a key role in shaping the programming strategy of radio stations, managing the on-air talent, and delivering content that resonates with the listeners.

The nomination process is now open HERE. The deadline for submitting nominations is Friday, June 16 at 5 pm ET. This is an opportunity for industry professionals and colleagues to show appreciation for the Program Directors who have made an impact.