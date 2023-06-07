Radio Ink’s New Issue Hits Print and Digital June 12

The June 2023 issue of Radio Ink honors excellence in Hispanic Radio. This issue features this year’s Medallas de Cortez Awards finalists and an in-depth interview with Isabella Sanchez, Vice-President of Media Integration at Zubi Advertising Services and Chair of the Hispanic Marketing Council, as well as a heartfelt tribute to Eduardo Caballero, a visionary leader in Hispanic media.

Radio Ink subscribers and Hispanic Radio Conference attendees will also find columns by Roy Williams and Alec Drake, our yearly Independent Operators Report, and an all-new radio advertising success story!

Cover Story: Always Listening, Always Learning

Described as “our agency fortuneteller” by Zubi Advertising Services, Isabella Sanchez is a force to be reckoned with. Our conversation covered a lot of ground, including insights into audio consumption by Hispanic listeners, the battle to save AM radio in cars, and how radio managers and sales professionals can better serve Hispanic communities.

Medallas De Cortez Finalists

Named for pioneering broadcaster Raoul Cortez, the Medallas de Cortez Awards honors the finest talent in Hispanic radio. Our June issue includes the names, photos, and professional backgrounds of our outstanding finalists, along with their perspectives on the state of the industry. This feature always provides keen insights and actionable ideas for everyone working in radio.

“No One Listens To Radio Anymore”

Roy Williams takes on the haters! Learn to explain how Nielsen’s Portable People Meter provides accurate data on how many people really listen to the radio, along with the most effective strategies for turning listeners into your advertisers’ customers.

Focus on Process for Success

Nobody conjures success out of thin air. Goal achievement is the product of effective processes. Alec Drake shows how refining your day-to-day business practices creates sales growth and strong client relationships.

Special Report: Independent Operators Navigate Change

Every year we connect with independent operators to get their perspective on our industry. This year’s panel of independent owners and general managers offered keen insight into how local radio continues to serve and impact communities nationwide.

Advertiser Success Story: Bob White Insurance

Insurance man Bob White and sales legend Don Tomasulo (VP & GM of Buffalo’s WECK) talked with us about Bob’s radio advertising success. There’s a lot to learn from this conversation, including the importance of regular communication between station and client, making (and selling) long-term commitments, and a willingness to get creative.

