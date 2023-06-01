BNM Summit Adds Four More Talk Radio Names

The 2023 Barrett News Media Summit, scheduled to take place on September 13-14 at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN, has revealed four additional speakers for the upcoming event.

Phil Boyce, SVP of Spoken Word Formats at Salem Media Group; Drew Anderssen, Brand Manager of KRLD and Texas State Networks; Steve Moore, Brand Manager of KMOX and 97.1 FM Talk, and Operations Manager at Audacy St. Louis; and Pete Mundo, Program Director and Morning Host at KCMO are all joining the lineup.

With these additions, the total number of speakers at the BNM Summit now stands at sixteen, with more than twenty yet to be announced.

“I am excited to have these four accomplished professionals join our speaker lineup,” shared Barrett Media President Jason Barrett. “Our goal is to provide actionable information and ideas to help our attendees further grow their brands and businesses, connect people to open doors to future relationships and/or business, and celebrate the format’s success with those who’ve played a role in creating it. Phil, Drew, Steve, and Pete add decades of experience and insight to our room, and I’m certain that will be a great benefit to all in attendance.”