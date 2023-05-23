Iconic R&B radio station WFLM 104.5, known as “The Flame,” is entering a new era. JDD Radio, LLC, which is headed by local broadcaster and community activist Reggie Dee, along with longtime friend and business partner Dean Freeman, has acquired the long-running outlet from Midway Broadcasting. The station signal/license moved from the Treasure Coast to Palm Beach County.

This truly is a ground floor opportunity! We are looking for a passionate sales manager/GM for our new adventure. The right person will have Media Sales and Sales Leadership experience along with knowledge of both Audio and Digital products.

Ability to manage expense budgets and run a profitable department. Salary 100K – 150K DOE with full benefits including HI, 401K, PTO.

Please send resume to [email protected]