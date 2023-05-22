Elevate Your Sales: Write A Stunning Ad In 60 Seconds

Are you ready to take your clients and your revenue to the next level? Join Radio Ink on Wednesday, June 7 at 1p ET for “The 60-Minute Copywriter,” a free webinar with “advertising’s storyteller,” Jeffrey Hedquist. Hedquist, a distinguished commercial creator with a track record of winning numerous advertising awards, will share his insights and lessons from his decades of collaboration with advertisers, agencies, and radio stations.

In this 30-minute webinar, moderated by Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats, you’ll gain practical techniques and strategies to implement storytelling in your copywriting process. Learn how to structure commercials like immersive plays, infuse emotion into your content, and develop client branding that leaves a lasting impression. Discover the art of identifying benefits within a sea of features and condensing complex messages into concise, compelling copy.

Put Jeffrey’s expertise in crafting compelling narratives to work for your sales game and learn to create engaging spots that captivate listeners in less time than it takes to make your morning coffee.

The “60-Minute Copywriter” is in conjunction with the Radio Ink Radio Masters Sales Summit, on September 13 and 14 in Cincinnati, Ohio. More information on the webinar coming soon.