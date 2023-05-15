What The 2020 Census Means For Hispanic Radio

This year’s Hispanic Radio Conference opening keynote session, The Impact of the Hispanic Population in the U.S., provides an in-depth analysis of what the 2020 Census tells us about this growing and diverse demographic and how it is influencing every aspect of the economy, culture, and marketing today. Our presenters, Roberto Ramirez and Merarys Ríos-Vargas, both of the Census Bureau, will share with us the latest, most reliable data on Hispanics living in the United States, including:

Census results documenting geographic distribution, Hispanic population growth since 1970, and future population projections.

Details from the Census Bureau’s annual American Community Survey, described by the Bureau as the “Premier source for detailed population and housing information about our nation.”

An announcement of new data products from the Census Bureau that can help you and your team connect with Hispanic communities!

Meet Our Presenters

Roberto R. Ramirez is the assistant division chief of Special Population Statistics in the Census Bureau’s Population Division. A 20-year veteran of the Bureau, Ramirez has presented key Census Bureau findings about the Hispanic population to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and in numerous radio, newspaper, and TV interviews, including C-SPAN’s America by the Numbers weekly program. Ramirez received Census Bureau Bronze Medal Awards for his analysis of Hispanic data from the 2000 and 2010 Censuses and provided leadership and guidance for the 2015 National Content Test.

Merarys Ríos-Vargas is Chief of the Population Division’s Ethnicity and Ancestry Branch at the U.S. Census Bureau. She began her career at the Bureau in 2006 as a survey statistician in the American Community Survey Office’s Education, Communication, and Outreach Branch. Ríos-Vargas has represented the Census Bureau in numerous interviews for Voice of America, CNN, Telemundo, Univision, and other international media outlets. Rios-Vargas received three U.S. Census Bureau Bronze Medal Awards for her 2010 and 2020 Decennial Census contributions.

The Keynote Presentation is on June 14, 2023, at 2:30 pm.