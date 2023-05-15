TODAY: Who Are The Most Influential Women In Radio?

OUT TODAY: the Most Influential Women in Radio are in Radio Ink! Our latest issue has insights from this year’s honorees and a fantastic interview with Angela Yee, formerly of The Breakfast Club and now hosting the syndicated Way Up with Angela Yee. Our columnists, including Roy Williams, Alec Drake, and Lisa Goldberg, tackle a range of topics, including effective goal-setting, advertising strategy, and finding ways to reinvigorate our industry.
Here’s what subscribers will see this month:
The Most Influential Women in Radio
Every year we ask our MIW honorees to answer a question about our industry. This year, we asked, “How does radio convince and attract the next generation of broadcasters, especially women?”
The responses reflect a range of perspectives and opinions. Still, there is a consensus that the industry must proactively attract and nurture the next generation of broadcasting professionals. How to do this? Our MIWs share great ideas in their answers.
Always Giving Back
Radio host, podcaster, entrepreneur, and philanthropist: Angela Yee is unstoppable. In our interview, Angela talks about becoming one of radio’s top on-air talents, her entrepreneurial endeavors, and her passion for giving back to her
community. She also offers keen insight into how she manages her time and collaborates with others.
Nielsen and ROS: The Wizard of Ads Principles of Radio Scheduling
Ever wonder how the Wizard of Ads works his magic? Roy Williams breaks it down for us in this month’s column. Learn what his team cares about – and doesn’t care about – when creating radio ad packages for clients.
How to Navigate Value Migration
New technologies and changing consumer behaviors have disrupted traditional radio business models. However, our industry can still thrive if it shifts its priorities, practices, and investments.
Alec Drake offers a much-needed blueprint for making this happen, focusing on recruitment, conversation, education, and change.
Do The Hustle
“Success comes to those who work at it every day. There is no coast.” Lisa Goldberg reminds us about the importance of setting goals, establishing priorities, and avoiding the “busyness” that keeps us from real accomplishment.
