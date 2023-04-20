Blast From The Past: Clarke Ingram, 96KX

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast from the Past comes from Clarke Ingram.

In his 40+ years in broadcasting he’s been OM of KZZP/Phoenix, OM of 98PXY/Rochester, PD of B-94/Pittsburgh, in addition to PD of KRQ/Tucson, air personality at Z-100 in New York City and 3WS/Pittsburgh, and many others. He’s currently consulting out of Pittsburgh.

Ingram says, “Here’s a picture of yours truly at my first job, 96KX/Pittsburgh (WXKX), about 40 years ago. I’m the one in the 96KX shirt. The others are the late Jay Stone (WNBC), Steve Garrett (WBBM-FM), and PD Bobby Christian. Down in front is Glenn Frey of the Eagles, making an appearance at the studios. We had a hell of a team!”

Thanks, Clarke! We want your flashbacks for our Friday. First gigs, internships, vile station vehicles, remotes, concerts, college radio days… We all have them, let’s see yours. Send your Blast From The Past to Cameron at [email protected] for your chance to be featured.