Who Are The Best Program Directors in America?

It’s that time! Radio Ink is inviting nominations for our 2023 Best Program Directors in America list. This list acknowledges and recognizes the contributions of Program Directors and Brand Managers who are responsible for making a station engaging and successful. These individuals play a key role in shaping the programming strategy of radio stations, managing the on-air talent, and delivering content that resonates with the listeners.

The nomination process is now open HERE. The deadline for submitting nominations is Friday, June 16 at 5 pm ET. This is an opportunity for industry professionals and colleagues to show appreciation for the Program Directors who have made an impact.