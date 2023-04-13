HRC 2023 To Feature D.C. Update For Hispanic Radio

The FCC’s empty chair is a hot topic. Hispanic advocacy groups feel they are not being heard by the White House. Midterm election results are in, and the U.S. House of Representatives is in Republican control — how will that impact the legislative and FCC issues facing broadcasters in Washington?

There is no greater time than now for Latino voices to be heard. Register for the Hispanic Radio Conference and don’t miss this important session: “Washington Update: Legal and FCC Issues Facing Hispanic Radio in 2023,” on June 15.

Learn more as moderator Frank Montero leads our panel of the industry’s experts for this interactive and lively discussion. Montero, a Partner at Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth, is known for his expertise on telecommunications, broadcasting, media, and technology.

The conversation will also include Aleksandra Cuprys, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, Latino Media Network; Richard Lara, EVP/General Counsel, Spanish Broadcasting System; and Larry Walke, Associate General Counsel, NAB.

With hot topic issues including the minority tax certificate, multiple ownership, proposed changes for marijuana advertising, music licensing, and zonecasting, this exclusive session is not to be missed.

The two-day, exciting, and fast-moving Hispanic Radio Conference will be held at the Intercontinental Doral Hotel in Miami June 14-15, 2023. Early bird registration is now open along with a limited room block at the Intercontinental Doral. For information on all sessions and speakers, visit hispanicradioconference.com/agenda.