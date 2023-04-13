Blast From The Past: Rod Anders, 1957

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast from the Past features Rod Anders.

Before Rod became a household name on Portland, OR TV as Ramblin’ Rod, he was on air in Klamath Falls at KFLW. During his time on TV, Anders became the partial inspiration for Krusty the Clown in The Simpsons, created by Portland native Matt Groening.

We want your flashbacks for our Friday. First gigs, internships, vile station vehicles, remotes, concerts, college radio days… We all have them, let’s see yours!

Send your Blast From The Past to Cameron at [email protected] for your chance to be featured.