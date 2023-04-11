Be An Early Bird For Hispanic Radio Conference

Early bird registration is now open for the 14th Annual Hispanic Radio Conference, June 14-15, 2023. This two-day, action-packed conference will be held at the Intercontinental Hotel Doral in Miami.

Celebrating 14 years, the Hispanic Radio Conference is an annual opportunity to share ideas, discuss and debate challenges in a multi-platform world, and network in a unified setting. The full agenda and speaker announcements can be found on the event site.

Registration includes admittance to all daily keynote sessions with the top executives in the industry, two full days of roundtable and panel discussions with your peers, and a cocktail reception on day one, along with a continental breakfast and lunch on day two. Plus the always inspiring Medallas de Cortez awards ceremony.

Attendee Matt Feinberg, Chief Strategy Officer, HRN (Gen Media) says, “For anyone wanting to stay current or break into the Hispanic audio marketplace, Radio Ink’s Hispanic Radio Conference is a must. Two days of informative sessions and networking opportunities with industry thought leaders and influencers. I highly recommend the conference.”

Not only is conference pricing reduced for early birds, but discounted rooms are also now available online at the Intercontinental at Doral in Miami. Reservations may be booked by visiting the conference website. This sellout conference offer won’t last long, so catch the worm and cash in on early bird conference pricing. Click here for information on how to join our list of outstanding sponsors.