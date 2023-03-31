Show Us Your ‘Blast From The Past’

Happy Friday! This week’s Blast From The Past is from Dick Bouchard.

“In 1958-59 when this picture was taken, I had been on the air for 3-4 years, having started at WNRI in Nov. of 1955. Yes, I was just 17 and was a full time DJ/announcer back then, fresh out of high school. They called me Rockin’ Dick, so you know which artists I featured!

Now, I am CEO of the same radio station, WNRI-1380 AM & 99.9 FM. I am 84 years old and still do some air work and double as chief engineer.”

Keep on rockin’, Dick! We want your flashbacks for our Friday. First gigs, internships, vile station vehicles, remotes, concerts, college radio days… We all have them, let’s see yours!

Send your Blast From The Past to Cameron at [email protected] for your chance to be featured.