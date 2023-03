“Infamous” looks into some of the most shocking scandals in recent history. Journalists Vaness Grigoriadis and Gabe Sherman take a deep-dive into some of the most hard-to-believe stories and scandals.

The four-part series premier tells the story of Dubai’s Missing Princesses. The program follows the two daughters of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai — Sheikha Shamsa and Sheikha Latifa — as they attempt to live their own lives.

The first episode drops March 30th.