Radio Or Podcasts: Which Sounds Profitable?

As podcast ad spend drops, how much should traditional over-the-air radio fear losing revenue to digital content? We may have a better answer courtesy of podcast industry promoters, Sounds Profitable. They teamed with Signal Hill Insights for “The Medium Moves The Message” – a research project that analyzed how 2,002 Americans 18+ interacted with podcast and broadcast radio commercials.

At the end of the data collection, radio’s reach still reigned, but younger audiences are being pulled to podcasts. Of those surveyed, 59% of those 18-34 listened to radio, while 50% listened to podcasts. As audiences age, the gulf gets wider. Ages 35-54 enjoyed more AM/FM than podcasts, with 71% and 39%, respectively. The survey of those 55+ showed 68% still listen to radio, with only 14% using podcasts.

Podcast audiences did trend much younger than radio. Of audio’s biggest fans, heavy podcast users have a mean age of 37, compared to radio’s 56. Podcasting is also carving out its own niche of exclusivity – 12% of podcast listeners 18+ did not listen to AM/FM at all within the survey period.

“The Medium Moves The Message” also showed podcast listener loyalty is the highest. 60% of podcast listeners said they go out of their own way to support brands that support their favorite podcasts, as opposed to 43% of radio listeners.

Finally, the study shows there may be a new level to radio’s battle for shorter stopsets. Sounds Profitable found that podcast listeners have a higher recall for ads and brands included in podcasts, something directly tied to the fact that podcasts typically have considerably fewer ads than AM/FM stations. Less competition for attention among ads, made the individual message resonate.