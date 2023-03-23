Celebs Out In Chicago To Celebrate 25 Years Of WMPV

Good Karma Brands Chicago is celebrating 25 years of ESPN 1000 (WMPV-AM) this Friday with a huge on-air bash. Chicago celebs and sports royalty will join some of the biggest broadcasters from the station’s history for the live broadcast at the House of Blues in downtown Chicago.

Those scheduled to appear at the live broadcast include former Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gould, former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, musician Billy Corgan, ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon, and ESPN reporter Sarah Spain.

ESPN Chicago Market Manager Keith Williams said, “When Good Karma Brands purchased ESPN 1000, we knew the incredible impact of the station and its most notable figures have had in the Chicagoland area. The standout moments over the last 25 years are endless, and we are excited to celebrate with our partners, fans, and teammates at the House of Blues.”

ESPN 1000 Director of Content Danny Zederman added, “ESPN 1000 is thrilled to host the station’s biggest names and most impactful people in one room on Friday to celebrate 25 years. We will look back at our success and also look forward to our exciting future as the Home of the Chicago Bears and the Chicago White Sox.”