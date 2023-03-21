iHeart CPO To Receive Icon Award

New York’s City Parks Foundation is recognizing one of the city’s most influential radio figures at its 2023 Gala in September. iHeartMedia’s Chief Programming Officer Tom Poleman is this year’s SummerStage Icon Award winner. He is recognized for his significant contribution to New York City’s arts and culture. Poleman has been with iHeart NYC since he joined Z100 in 1996.

“We are excited to announce Tom Poleman and Devon Eisenberg as this year’s honorees for the annual City Parks Foundation benefit fundraiser,” said Executive Director of City Parks Foundation Heather Lubov. “Our honorees share an exceptional dedication to building and enriching our city, be it through educating the next generation of leaders or nurturing the careers of talented performing artists. We are proud to be able to recognize and highlight their distinguished accomplishments.”

“New York City continues to thrive thanks to the dedication and strong efforts of City Parks Foundation, which has reinvigorated our parks and contributed to the wellbeing and vibrancy of our communities through arts, sports, and education programs,” said Poleman. “Having a sense of community is important; it builds local connection and encourages comradery. I’m humbled and honored for this recognition from City Parks Foundation, an organization that shares a common commitment to the community.”