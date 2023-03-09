Stepping Up Your Radio Sales Game

Whether you’re a seasoned sales pro or just starting out, you won’t want to miss this chance to learn from the best in the business at the Radio Masters Sales Summit in Cincinatti, September 13-14. The lineup of industry experts will share their insights on the latest trends, techniques, and strategies for driving radio sales success.

Register Now for the event presented by Radio ink and The Center for Sales Strategy.

What can you expect at the Radio Masters Sales Summit?

Keynote speeches from top industry leaders including Roy Williams and Michael Doyle.

Interactive discussions on customer relationship management, sales psychology, and negotiation tactics.

Panels on emerging trends and best practices in radio sales.

Opportunities to network with peers and make valuable connections.

Vendor exhibits showcasing the latest tools and technologies to enhance your sales performance.

This is your chance to get inspired, learn new skills, and take your radio sales career to the next level. Don’t miss out on this highly anticipated event at the Cincinnati Airport Marriott.

Register Now for the Radio Masters Sales Summit!